Military retirement benefits tax exemption in Nebraska approved

The Legislature on Wednesday handed 47-0 final approval to a bill that will grant a state income tax exemption for military retirement benefits, but not until senators had revisited a bitter debate that divided them on Tuesday night.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha filed a motion to return the bill (LB387) to the Revenue Committee, challenging senators to consider whether they were willing to provide this tax break while refusing to approve increased funding to help 850 families provide for children with developmental disabilities.
Cavanaugh's bill (LB376) to do that was trapped by a filibuster after extended debate Tuesday night when a motion to free the proposal for a vote fell three senators short of the 33 required to end debate.
If there's an alleged financial crisis that prevents funding for children with disabilities, Cavanaugh said, then senators surely must be concerned about enacting a tax exemption bill that would cost the state $7.9 million in revenue the first year and $19.5 million during the second year.
"We can afford to cut taxes, but we cannot afford to help vulnerable children," she said.
The military retirement bill was sponsored by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Once she had made her point, Cavanaugh stepped aside, and the bill was adopted without a dissenting vote.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who led the filibuster that trapped Cavanaugh's bill, said it was "not appropriate to be holding retired military personnel hostage out of a personal vendetta."
"I support the bill," Cavanaugh said. "There was money to do both bills. Shame on you; you don't show up for children."
The brief debate reignited some of the lingering bitterness that divided senators the night before.
Cavanaugh's bill would have allowed the state to seek a federal waiver to conduct a pilot project to provide respite care and other services to help keep developmentally disabled children at home.
Cavanaugh said the "very visible hand" of the governor played a role in the legislative decision to block her proposal.
