Mike Flood turns early attention on Lincoln in congressional bid

Mike Flood is the big name remaining in the 1st District Republican congressional primary race, and the Norfolk state senator already is focusing early attention and energy on Lincoln.

"Lincoln is the epicenter of the district," Flood said during an interview.

"I want people in Lincoln to know that the district office remains in Lincoln. And I want to be part of the energy that already is moving forward here."

Lincoln, he said, is "example No. 1" of the kind of vision, energy and focused activity required to build and adjust to the evolving economy with its concentration of startups, new technology and demands for a new skilled workforce.

In an election calendar deadline-driven quirk of timing, former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's name will remain on the May 10 GOP ballot even though he has resigned from the House seat and withdrawn as a candidate in the wake of his conviction on federal charges related to an illegal foreign campaign contribution to his 2016 reelection campaign.

Flood is joined on the Republican primary ballot by a trio of little-known challengers: Curtis Huffman of La Vista, a U.S. Air Force veteran; Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra, a teacher and dance instructor; and John Glen Weaver of Omaha, a retired Air Force officer and Realtor.

The Nebraska Republican Party already has selected Flood to be its nominee in a June 28 special election that will determine who will fill the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term. The seat is currently vacant.

The winner of the May 10 GOP primary election will face the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 8 general election and serve a two-year-term beginning in 2023.

The newly reapportioned 1st District is composed of 10 counties and parts of two other counties in eastern Nebraska and includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Norfolk, Columbus and Fremont.

"There's going to be tremendous change in the next 10 years," said Flood, a former Speaker of the Legislature.

Increased automation will pose new workforce issues and opportunities, he said.

"We need to figure out how to recruit and retrain young people who are exceptional, the people that everyone else in America wants," he said.

The challenge is to create new opportunities, "using technology to solve problems and create wealth," Flood said.

And Lincoln, he suggested, is pointing the way with its concentration of youth and startups. "That is the new economic development," Flood said.

"We have problem-solvers that grow up with great resilience," he said. "We need to find a way to keep them here."

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state's designated research university now buttressed by its new Innovation Campus, combines with an already developed and active startup presence in the Haymarket to provide "the state's best entrepreneurial ecosystem," Flood said, one that is attractive to the new and developing workforce.

"There's a reason for the density of new student housing downtown near the Haymarket," he said.

Flood noted that he already has been engaged in this kind of forward-looking thinking and activity, helping spearhead a development plan for Norfolk and northeast Nebraska that is resulting in the transformation of the city of 24,000 under the stewardship of Mayor Josh Moenning.

That plan centers on downtown revitalization and North Fork riverfront development with a goal of making downtown Norfolk "a catalyst for youth attraction and regional growth," in the words of an 86-page booklet focused on northeast Nebraska and titled "Growing Together."

While Lincoln would be a focus for him, Flood said, so would be the needs of the smaller communities and rural areas of the 1st District.

"We need to make sure there is broadband access," he said, and "we need to develop manufacturing automation in Nebraska.

"I would be looking for ways to grow opportunities in the district," Flood said, "with more than 600,000 people at the table," the people who live in the 1st District.

What else does Flood want voters to know?

"I'm a conservative voice," he said.

"I understand what makes businesses run. I'm a listener. I like to learn.

"I believe in the legislative branch.

"I have the ability to change my mind."

Flood, an attorney, was elected Speaker of the Legislature when he was 31 and held that leadership post for six years. He was term-limited out of office in 2013 after serving two terms, but then returned to the Legislature in 2021.

When he was 24, Flood started his first business, a radio station in Norfolk. Since then, he has built a statewide network of 15 radio stations and seven TV stations called News Channel Nebraska.

Flood withdrew from the 2014 gubernatorial race after his wife, Mandi, was diagnosed with breast cancer in order to spend time with his family. She is now cancer-free.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.