Mid-September special legislative session will tackle redistricting

Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln has informed members of the Legislature that he expects to convene a redistricting special session on or about Sept. 13 with adjournment by Sept. 30 at the latest.

Hilgers told senators to be prepared for the possibility of two Saturday sessions during that time frame.

Senators will return to Lincoln to tackle the once-every-decade chore of redistricting legislative, congressional and other governing districts after receiving final population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, whose work was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The redistricting process typically shatters the nonpartisan nature of Nebraska's unique one-house legislature as political party leaders influence, and sometimes drive, the process of creating new districts that will be in place for the 2022 elections.

In addition to reconstructing Nebraska's legislative and U.S. House of Representatives districts to reflect population changes, senators will redistrict less contentious districts for the Nebraska Supreme Court, University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Nebraska Public Service Commission and State Board of Education.