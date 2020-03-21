Mental health regions worry about clients: 'Today we face a new foe'

The Alcoholics Anonymous groups in her southwestern Nebraska region are going to be meeting by Zoom video and audio conferencing, but that assumes people can use that platform. Some clients are living on meager Social Security payments, and if they have a phone, they may not have adequate minutes to use.

"We can't adhere to the strict service definitions that we normally have to adhere to," Seacrest said. "We have to zoom right in on client need and make sure all the clients have a safety plan and a way to be OK during this time."

At the same time, providers still have all their expenses and need to be able to pay their staffs, she said. And Medicaid and the state division must continue to pay for the services being delivered.

Johnson said many of the people served by the regions also have medications they need to fill, and a lot of times they might not look 30 days ahead, or they may not have transportation to pick up their medications.

"It gets very complex, he said, "and again I want to stress the need for flexibility at this time to help support these people is critical."

