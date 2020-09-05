Meet the state's budget chief, trusted by four governors from both political parties

What he has tried to avoid while making sure a governor is fully informed, he said, is a question later that might be framed as "Why didn't you tell me?"

"I believe that is our obligation," he said, and it tends to diminish or erase the need for a governor to dig.

Oligmueller has helped governors maneuver through two recessions, the Great Recession of 2007-2008 ignited by a financial crisis and the latest economic setback triggered by this year's coronavirus pandemic.

The state's response this year has been to rely on its model of modest and constrained growth in terms of state spending while turning now to some use of funding from the state's cash reserve and avoiding tax increases, he said.

"Some challenges are consistent," Oligmueller said. "And there is a consistent interest and expectation from taxpayers that we be efficient and effective and do our best to ease the tax burden."

Nebraskans "expect us to be prudent and prepared," he said.

The ongoing challenge, he said, is "balancing expectations with the financial resources that are available."

What has emerged over time is "a pay-as-you-go philosophy," he said, marked by "modest and constrained growth in terms of spending."