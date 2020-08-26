 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical marijuana proponents say they've met ballot requirements
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Medical marijuana proponents say they've met ballot requirements

{{featured_button_text}}
Marijuana petition

Supporters organize medical marijuana petitions in front of the Nebraska State Capitol in June.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Sponsors of the proposed constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana in Nebraska said Wednesday they have succeeded in meeting the requirements to win a spot on the November general election ballot.

"We have just received word that we cleared the signature threshold to put a medical marijuana amendment on the ballot," Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, both of Lincoln, said in an online announcement.

"We crushed the 122,000 voter signatures needed statewide and we qualified in 48 counties!"

Casino gambling proposal goes to Nebraska Supreme Court

Now, they said, they await the final official word from Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

"But there's no doubt that we met the constitutional requirements for signature collection."

Wishart and Morfeld said they expect "a very well-funded opposition campaign" effort to defeat the proposal.

The constitutional amendment would "provide the right to use, possess, access and safely produce cannabis and cannabis products and materials for serious medical conditions as recommended by a physician or nurse practitioner," according to the proposal's object statement.

Every registered Nebraskan will be invited to vote by mail in November
Secretary of state blocks gambling initiatives from November ballot
Don Walton: Census figures will show more urban, more diverse state

Top Journal Staff photos of August

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News