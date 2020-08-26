Medical marijuana proponents say they've met ballot requirements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sponsors of the proposed constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana in Nebraska said Wednesday they have succeeded in meeting the requirements to win a spot on the November general election ballot.

"We have just received word that we cleared the signature threshold to put a medical marijuana amendment on the ballot," Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, both of Lincoln, said in an online announcement.

"We crushed the 122,000 voter signatures needed statewide and we qualified in 48 counties!"

Now, they said, they await the final official word from Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

"But there's no doubt that we met the constitutional requirements for signature collection."

Wishart and Morfeld said they expect "a very well-funded opposition campaign" effort to defeat the proposal.

The constitutional amendment would "provide the right to use, possess, access and safely produce cannabis and cannabis products and materials for serious medical conditions as recommended by a physician or nurse practitioner," according to the proposal's object statement.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

