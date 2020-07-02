Medical marijuana petitions to be turned over to state today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraskans who have worked on a long-running initiative petition campaign to get medical cannabis on the November ballot will turn in petitions beginning at noon Thursday.

Then they will celebrate at 1:30 p.m. with patients and advocates "who have worked tirelessly on this issue," said Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, who with Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld has led the petition campaign, and a failed push to get it passed first in the Legislature.

The bill (LB110) was sent to the full Legislature in 2019 after work on refining the measure. Wishart, who introduced the bill, got input from law enforcement, pharmacists, doctors, chambers of commerce and patient.

But like at least a couple of attempts on legalizing medical cannabis before, it was filibustered and couldn't make it to the 33 votes needed to advance from first round.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and others, including former Husker Coach Tom Osborne, have been leading opponents. Mostly, opponents have said it is being pushed by a "Big Marijuana" industry that would benefit financially while the people using it could be harmed. They believe medical marijuana will lead to eventual approval in the state of recreational marijuana.