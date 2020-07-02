You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Medical marijuana petitions to be turned over to state today
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Medical marijuana petitions to be turned over to state today

{{featured_button_text}}
Petition drive

People sign a medical marijuana petition on Saturday at the Haymarket Farmers Market.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Nebraskans who have worked on a long-running initiative petition campaign to get medical cannabis on the November ballot will turn in petitions beginning at noon Thursday. 

Then they will celebrate at 1:30 p.m. with patients and advocates "who have worked tirelessly on this issue," said Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, who with Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld has led the petition campaign, and a failed push to get it passed first in the Legislature.

The bill (LB110) was sent to the full Legislature in 2019 after work on refining the measure. Wishart, who introduced the bill, got input from law enforcement, pharmacists, doctors, chambers of commerce and patient. 

Virus not likely to stop Nebraska marijuana, casino measures

But like at least a couple of attempts on legalizing medical cannabis before, it was filibustered and couldn't make it to the 33 votes needed to advance from first round. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and others, including former Husker Coach Tom Osborne, have been leading opponents. Mostly, opponents have said it is being pushed by a "Big Marijuana" industry that would benefit financially while the people using it could be harmed. They believe medical marijuana will lead to eventual approval in the state of recreational marijuana. 

But Wishart said a broad coalition of Nebraskans support access to medical cannabis, recognize the health and economic benefits and want an opportunity to vote on the issue. 

Virus not likely to stop Nebraska marijuana, casino measures
Oglala Sioux Tribe approves medical, recreational marijuana
Nebraska medical marijuana campaign gets new support
Forum tries medical marijuana debate without the battle
Anti-marijuana author who believes pot is tied to psychosis defends his book in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: News conference after execution of Carey Dean Moore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News