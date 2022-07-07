Medical marijuana petitions to be turned in amid legal uncertainty of requirements in Nebraska

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana plans to submit more than 90,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office on Thursday to put a pair of initiatives legalizing cannabis for medical use before voters in November.

The campaign will surpass the 87,000 names it estimated it would need to qualify for the ballot, said Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, a co-sponsor of the petitions, but the fate of the initiatives in 2022 remains in question.

“There’s no campaign in the history of the state of Nebraska who has turned in, on a total grassroots basis, this number of signatures,” Wishart said on Thursday. “But we’ve had a lot of challenges against us.”

After falling victim to a court challenge in 2020, the campaign lost two major donors this year, forcing Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana to launch a grassroots effort relying predominantly on volunteers to scour the state asking for registered voters to add their names to the petition.

In response to a federal lawsuit filed by the campaign’s coordinator alleging that Nebraska’s requirement that proposed ballot measures have the support of 5% of voters in 38 of its 93 counties was unconstitutional, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction in June, paving the way for the medical marijuana petitions to make it to the ballot by meeting the 87,000 signature threshold alone.

But on Wednesday, the 8th Circuit Court granted a stay on the lower court’s decision to prevent Secretary of State Bob Evnen from enforcing the geographic requirement, reinstating the 38-county rule until the issue could be considered on its merits.

Daniel Gutman, a contract attorney working with the ACLU of Nebraska to represent Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana on the lawsuit, said a hearing should be scheduled in the near future for that process to play itself out.

The stay issued by the 8th Circuit Court was “unusual,” Gutman said, and the two-sentence order makes it difficult to determine which way the judges are leaning on the issue.

The 5th Circuit Court recently granted its own stay overruling a lower court’s decision on an election case in Texas, he added, but included a 10-page order outlining its reasoning.

“It’s hard to read the tea leaves as to what that means,” Gutman said. “There have been orders in the past that are a sentence or two, and some that are much longer and more thorough. I don’t know what to make of the fact that ours was only two sentences.”

At a Nebraska State Patrol event Thursday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he thought it was important to uphold the requirement for petitions to collect signatures from 5% of voters in 38 counties so that “Lincoln and Omaha don’t decide all the votes.”

This week’s roller-coaster ride has added further uncertainty to what has already been a campaign to legalize medical marijuana filled with question marks, Wishart said.

“We’re close to the raw signatures on around 38 counties,” she said, “but I won’t know – we won’t know – until they verify them.”

Many campaigns, dipping into their war chest built through big-money backers or individual donors, will have verification efforts built in to their effort.

“We’re not one of these million dollar campaigns, so we haven’t been able to verify anything,” Wishart said. “Typically, a campaign will come in like we did last time, and you can spend $50,000 on a verification system. We just can’t do that.”

That means Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana likely won’t know whether or not it has qualified for the ballot until the end of August, a few short weeks before the general election ballot is finalized on Sept. 16.

Petitions submitted to the Nebraska Secretary of State on Thursday will be distributed to county election officials beginning next week.

From there, counties have 40 days to verify the name, address and signature of each signer, which will then be communicated back to the state’s top election official.

On Thursday, as other petition drives were turning in boxes of signatures, Wishart and other medical marijuana organizers and volunteers were continuing to fan out across the state in places like Hamilton and Thayer counties, among others, to secure as many signatures as possible before the end of the day.

At the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 265 in southwest Lincoln, signers were trickling in shortly before the lunch hour to add their names to both petitions, which would protect doctors and patients who recommend and use cannabis, as well as suppliers and distributors.

David Swarts, of Palmyra, helped gather signatures across the Nebraska Sandhills, including in some of the state’s most rural counties like Grant and Arthur, Thomas and Logan.

In those counties, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana might need just 40 people to sign the petition, Swarts said, which even then hasn't been easy.

Signers in those rural counties, he said, would be surprised to find out they were the 35th people to sign and would come back later with friends or family to sign. He recalled a grocery store owner who provided them a table inside an air-conditioned store to help the campaign.

“It’s a miracle to get where we are today,” Swarts said as he counted petitions signatures at the IBEW hall on Thursday.

Wishart said the work of people like Swarts and countless others, as well as the support shown by the state has been crucial.

“The reason we’re here at 90,000 signatures with probably 5% of the budget of these other campaigns is because this is so widely supported,” Wishart said. “The issue for us is overcoming the challenges of the system that is set up to make it so hard for people, unless you have millions of dollars, to get an issue on the ballot.

“Once this gets on the ballot, I’m confident it will pass,” she said.

If it doesn’t make it to the ballot, Wishart said she’ll try one more time to get a bill passed through the Legislature, which will reconvene in January for a 90-day session with more than a dozen new members.

Wishart’s last effort to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster late in the 2021 session, attracting some former opponents of the bill along the way.

She said she’s privately received encouragement from many in the Legislature, including Republican senators in the officially nonpartisan body, about the work the ballot initiative has done under difficult circumstances.

“The way you win on an issue is you just don’t give up,” Wishart said. “We’re not going to give up.”