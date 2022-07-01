Medical marijuana petitions need 35,000 signatures with less than a week until deadline

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said its campaign still needs to collect 35,000 signatures in order to qualify a pair of petitions for the November general election ballot.

In a news release Friday, campaign manager Crista Eggers, whose son, Colton, suffers from drug-resistant epilepsy, said the campaign was "in serious jeopardy" of falling short of its goal.

"I cannot be more clear," Eggers said in the release. "We have not reached the threshold we need, we are not working on overage, and without tens of thousands of Nebraskans signing this weekend we may not be able to submit our signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State on July 7."

Nine days ago, supporters said they needed 50,000 more signatures.

The campaign, which switched to a grassroots effort following the death of a major donor and another backer's diagnosis with a terminal illness, is circulating two petitions.

The first would require the Legislature to pass new laws protecting doctors who recommend medical cannabis to their patients, and for patients who use cannabis, while the second would require lawmakers to enact new laws protecting private companies that produce and supply medical cannabis.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana got a boost this spring when a federal judge issued an injunction blocking Secretary of State Bob Evnen from enforcing a law requiring petition circulators to gather signatures from 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska's 93 counties.

U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard deemed the requirement unconstitutional and in violation of the Equal Protection Clause, which eased requirements for petition drives.

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, a co-sponsor of the petition, said Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana has dozens of circulators across the state at July 4 celebrations working to gather the needed signatures.

"We are optimistic, that just like in our 2020 petition drive tens of thousands of Nebraskans will sign and turn in their petitions during the last week," she said. "But we need everyone who cares to rally together, find a circulator or store carrying petitions and allow the people to vote on what the politicians have failed to accomplish."

