 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical marijuana certified for inclusion on Nebraska's general election ballot
View Comments
breaking editor's pick

Medical marijuana certified for inclusion on Nebraska's general election ballot

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Marijuana petition

Supporters organize medical marijuana petitions in front of the Nebraska State Capitol in June.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said late Thursday he will certify the initiative proposal for a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska for inclusion on the general election ballot.

"The constitutional right to bring forward initiative petitions for a vote of the people is fundamental to our state governance and is to be zealously protected," Evnen said.

Medical marijuana proponents say they've met ballot requirements

"I conclude that the amendment is legally sufficient and I shall not withhold it from the ballot unless otherwise ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction," he said.

Opponents of the proposal are expected to challenge inclusion of the proposal on the ballot by taking the issue to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Earlier, Evnen announced that he will withhold a proposal to authorize casino gambling at Nebraska race tracks from the ballot pending court review.

View Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News