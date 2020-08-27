Medical marijuana certified for inclusion on Nebraska's general election ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said late Thursday he will certify the initiative proposal for a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska for inclusion on the general election ballot.

"The constitutional right to bring forward initiative petitions for a vote of the people is fundamental to our state governance and is to be zealously protected," Evnen said.

"I conclude that the amendment is legally sufficient and I shall not withhold it from the ballot unless otherwise ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction," he said.

Opponents of the proposal are expected to challenge inclusion of the proposal on the ballot by taking the issue to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Earlier, Evnen announced that he will withhold a proposal to authorize casino gambling at Nebraska race tracks from the ballot pending court review.

