Medical marijuana backers turn in 60,000 more signatures than needed on ballot petition

Lawlor, one of the longest workers on the campaign, said families have to drive to the border every time they want medicine and seek out doctors in other states. It isn't fair that there's an imaginary line on a map these families can't cross, while those on the other side of that line can have it and those on the Nebraska side can't.

She went to the Capitol on multiple occasions over the past several years to talk to senators about legalizing medical marijuana, only to have some of them refuse to talk to her, she said.

Lawlor paid tribute to Charlotte Figi, a 13-year-old Colorado girl who helped bring attention to CBD oil when she used it to treat her epilepsy, who died in April of what was believed to be complications of COVID-19.

Other children and young adults in Nebraska have died since the effort to get medical marijuana legalized was initiated by Bellevue Sen. Tommy Garrett in 2015.

Shelley Gillen said Thursday was a pretty great day for the greater good.