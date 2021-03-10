Medical cannabis supporters try once more to legalize use in Nebraska

"She told me it was the first time he had slept in years," Wishart said. "Those were the stories we heard every day when we collected signatures, and these are stories that are countless because they are lived experiences of people in our state who had benefited."

Those experiences were once again shared with senators.

Former Husker All-America football player Grant Wistrom, who now operates a cannabis company, told the committee medical cannabis "dramatically improved" the quality of his life after he started using it early in his NFL career, helping reduce his pain and to sleep better.

Nicole Hochstein, speaking on behalf of Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis, said thousands of families could benefit from legalization, particularly young Nebraskans who suffer from severe seizures.

"Our children deserve medications that could provide them with relief of these debilitating seizures, but their zip code is preventing it," Hochstein told the committee. "There's a road block in front of them; the road block is this building and the people in it."

And Crista Eggers told the committee parents were forced to cross state lines in order to access medical cannabis to treat their children's serious medical conditions, like her son Colton, who suffers from seizures.