Medicaid meetings planned across the state
Medicaid meetings planned across the state

The state Department of Health and Human Services will host a statewide listening tour in five cities about Medicaid’s managed care program beginning in January.

In 2022, Nebraska Medicaid will sign new contracts for the state's managed care program, Heritage Health.

As part of this process, the Medicaid team wants to gather input from people about their experiences with Medicaid's current health plans.

The first listening session is in Lincoln from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Nebraska State Office Building, Room LLB (lower level), 301 Centennial Mall South.

Other meetings are planned in Omaha (Jan. 13), Norfolk (Jan. 20), Scottsbluff (Jan. 24) and Kearney (Jan. 25). A virtual meeting on Jan. 18 will run from 10-11 a.m.

