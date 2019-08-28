Nebraska Appleseed on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking court action to ensure that the expansion of Medicaid coverage approved by Nebraska voters last November will begin this year rather than be delayed until October 2020 as the Ricketts administration plans.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two individuals who are eligible for health care coverage under the Medicaid expansion program and have "serious health conditions for which treatment is critically needed."
"Tens of thousands of Nebraskans are experiencing similar challenges as they wait for coverage," James Goddard, director of Appleseed's economic justice program, said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced in April that Medicaid expansion to 90,000 uninsured Nebraskans would not be implemented until Oct. 1, 2020.
Delayed implementation would fail to capture approximately $149 million in federal reimbursement for the program, Appleseed said. Federal reimbursement drops from 93 percent to 90 percent beginning on Jan. 1, 2020.
The lawsuit asks the Nebraska Supreme Court to require state officials to open enrollment for Medicaid expansion on or before Nov. 17.