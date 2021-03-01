Meatpacking worker advocates ask senators for more virus protections

Gary Walters, senior safety director for Smithfield — which has plants in Crete, Lincoln and Omaha — said only one employee has tested positive during the past 10 days, while urging the state to make "every effort to give food production workers the highest priority for the vaccine."

Jessica Kolterman, speaking for Lincoln Premium Poultry, said there are "some areas where we can't do 6 feet of distancing without dramatically reducing production."

Kolterman said the plant has only one current active case of the virus.

Vargas, whose father died in New York City as a result of COVID-19 last August, represents a legislative district in South Omaha that is heavily Latino.

A parade of advocates for the bill argued that the health and well-being of workers should be the primary concern.

Workers are crowded together in areas throughout the plants even when they are not on the production line, they told the committee. That includes in break rooms and bathrooms, as well as rooms where workers eat seated side-by-side, they said.

And they are working "shoulder-to-shoulder, elbow-to-elbow" on the production line, said James Goodard, speaking for Nebraska Appleseed.