Meatpacking worker advocates ask senators for COVID-19 protections

"This can't wait until the Legislature reconvenes" in 2021, Michelle Devitt, legal and policy coordinator for the Heartland Workers Center in Omaha, told the committee.

"Line speeds are lethal," she said.

John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, told the committee that the farm community wants workers protected for both economic and moral reasons.

"A bargain has been struck," he suggested. "If you guys put your lives on the line, then, by golly, we're going to be with you and find a way to be sure your workplace is safe."

Meatpacking companies do "as much as is necessary and as little as possible" to provide needed protection, Hansen said.

A long line of meatpacking worker advocates joined a few workers and family members in voicing support for the bill.

"These are our people and they are living in fear," said Terrence O'Donnell, a teacher at Omaha Bryan High School.

Students in his school are 69% Hispanic and "I'm here on behalf of students and families who are scared to come."