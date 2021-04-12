Mead residents demand answers about efforts to clean up AltEn at town hall

MEAD — A few miles north of AltEn, the ethanol plant believed responsible for contaminating the Saunders County countryside with pesticides, residents of Mead are demanding answers.

What is being done to clean up the tens of thousands of tons of wet distiller's grains left stinking at the facility, or the poisoned wastewater left to fester in the lagoons?

Why has it taken citizens and scientists to draw to discover the systemic pesticide pollution and a news outlet in Europe to give it the attention it deserved?

Where are the officials from the plant, or the seed companies that sent their discarded product to the village of 500 people for years without much of a care for what happened to it?

Is anyone going to study what happens to the animals, the humans, the children?

Where are the state and local elected leaders, the Natural Resources District, the Environmental Protection Agency?

Does anyone care what happens to Mead, Nebraska?

A panel hosted Monday night by Bold Nebraska, the Nebraska Chapter of the Sierra Club, Nebraska Conservation Voters and Nebraska Communities United gave what answers are known so far.