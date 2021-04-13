Mead plant received COVID funds amid environmental concerns, delinquent taxes

The application for stabilization funds said they would be used as working capital to pay operating expenses and would help AltEn continue its "COVID-19 prevention practices to keep our employees safe."

"We will use the funds for payroll and benefits for our employees that are critical to responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency," the application reads.

But just days after submitting an application for relief dollars, and a little more than a week before the funds would clear its account, AltEn paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to partially satisfy a tax lien filed against it by a Lincoln investment company.

Since 2015, when AltEn went into operation, the ethanol plant has failed to pay property taxes on two parcels it owns south of Mead, according to Saunders County tax records.

The delinquent taxes on the larger of the two parcels — a 92-acre area where the majority of the plant is situated — was put up for auction in 2017, where the tax certificate was purchased by JBGB Investments for more than $249,000.