Mead commission recommends revoking AltEn's permit, with exceptions for cleanup

“They didn’t want any barriers to remediation,” Freeman-Caddy said after the meeting.

Mossman said the recommendation approved Wednesday night appeared to do the same thing AltEn had pushed for, though he added he would need to review the specific language to be considered by the village board.

Bill Thorson, the chairman of Mead’s village board, also said he agreed with the language in the recommendation allowing for AltEn and Bayer — which has taken a point position in remediation efforts at the ethanol plant — to continue cleaning up the site.

“That’s what we’ve been pushing for the whole time,” Thorson said. “There’s no sense in stopping them from using anything out there that cleans it up.”

Revoking AltEn’s permit outright would only delay cleanup, and potentially do more damage to surface and groundwater in the area, Thorson added.

State environmental regulators continue to do site visits at the ethanol facility and are in contact with plant manager Scott Tingelhoff as well as remediation experts from Bayer, which Thorson said puts “too many eyes on them to mess up again.”