Mead board revokes AltEn's permit; cleanup efforts continue at ethanol plant

The language approved by the Board of Trustees did not include a provision requiring AltEn allow a Mead official onto the property, however.

Trustee Jason Lee said Mead still has yet to see a remediation plan from AltEn, and wanted to avoid giving residents of the village the impression that the company would be allowed to restart after the pesticide contamination was dealt with.

Bill Thorson, the chair of the village board, said while state environmental regulators "dropped the ball" in addressing concerns about AltEn raised by Mead for years, said he believed "the right people are on the job."

"We do have to have a little trust," he said.

Stephen Mossman, an attorney representing AltEn, said after the meeting the board's decision to revoke the permit with exceptions rather than suspend the permit with conditions — what the company had pushed the planning commission to adopt — was "a distinction without a difference."

Mossman added that AltEn was pleased the board chose not to add any further conditions to the permit, and indicated the company may soon announce further plans for cleanup.

At the same time, AltEn has started sending signals that it no longer plans to operate an ethanol plant in Saunders County.