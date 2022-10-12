McConnell urges Ricketts to seek appointment to Senate

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making a strong pitch for Gov. Pete Ricketts to be appointed to the Senate seat that would be vacated by the anticipated resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse, attention began to focus Wednesday on the political road ahead in Nebraska.

Not only in coming months, as a Senate appointment looms, but also in 2024 when that Senate seat will be on the ballot in a presidential election year.

McConnell told CNN he has personally urged Ricketts to seek the seat, calling the governor "a great choice" to succeed Sasse in the Senate.

"I've talked to Gov. Ricketts," McConnell said.

"We're hoping that he will end up in the Senate. Exactly how that happens under Nebraska law is yet to be determined.

"If that were the way it worked out I think it'd be a smooth transition," he said.

Ricketts has announced that he will leave the choice to the next governor who will be elected in November "if I choose to pursue the appointment."

That appears to set the stage for Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen to make the appointment unless Ricketts ultimately decides not to move on to a seat in the Senate after he completes his second and final term as governor in January.

Pillen, who had the strong support of Ricketts in a hotly contested 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary race, is regarded as heavily favored to win his contest with Democratic nominee Carol Blood in an overwhelmingly Republican state.

The transition to a new Nebraska senator must take into account the fact that an evenly divided Senate will be in session in December for what is described as a "lame duck session" following the Nov. 8 election.

Sasse's office has said he would leave the Senate in December, presumably following that year-end Senate session, if he is formally chosen to become president of the University of Florida following an interview with the university's board of trustees at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 1.

The incoming governor could not make an appointment until after his or her inauguration during the first week in January.

Under Nebraska law, a governor has 45 days in fill a Senate vacancy.

The choice could loom large in political terms with Ricketts positioned to play a pivotal future role.

The appointee would serve for two years and then that Senate seat would be on the ballot in 2024 to fill the remaining two years of Sasse's current six-year term during an election year when former President Donald Trump could conceivably be a Republican presidential candidate and avid Trump supporter Charles Herbster could possibly decide to seek the Republican nomination for the Senate seat.

Nebraska voters will be filling both Senate seats during that unusual election year. Republican Sen. Deb Fischer has previously signaled her intention to seek a third term in 2024.

Pillen defeated Herbster in this year's hotly contested Republican gubernatorial primary race after a multimillion dollar battle.

When the smoke cleared, it was Pillen, 91,555; Herbster, 80,771; state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, 70,554.

Trump came to Nebraska in the closing days to campaign for Herbster, who had been named as an agricultural adviser at the beginning of Trump's presidency and became a familiar figure at White House events and an inner-circle participant.