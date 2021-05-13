McCollister joins Republicans calling for GOP that's free of Trump

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha is one of more than 100 leading Republicans, including former governors and members of Congress, who say they'll consider forming a new party if the Republican Party does not break free from former President Donald Trump.
Stand Up Republic announced its goal Thursday.
McCollister is serving his second term in the nonpartisan Legislature and is the son of former Republican Rep. John Y. McCollister, who served in the House from 1971 to 1977.
Sen. McCollister has been sharply critical of Trump and endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
"Principled Republicans are jumping ship," he said at the time.
McCollister has often made the case for the party to return to its traditional values and suggested in an interview last October that "it will be interesting to see how the Republican Party reconstitutes itself after Trump gets beaten."
The call for reform was expressed in a letter titled "A call for American renewal" that was released Thursday.
The letter states that Republicans must "either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative."
Lincoln Southeast's Ally Keitges (left) and Caroline Miller celebrate a point against Lincoln Southwest's Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean in the No. 1 Doubles match on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Woods Tennis Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ruth Sorilla, a canvasser with the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, hands out stickers to encourage voters at the group's party at the polls on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the F Street Community Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Columbus baserunner Samuel Kwapnioski (9) gets tagged out by Lincoln East pitcher Ryan Clementi (6) attempting to score from third on a wild pitch in the first inning on Saturday, May 8, 2021, during the A-3 district baseball game at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Quad 4 Roller Sports instructor Bryce Pearson (left) helps student Sean Siedhoff of Lincoln with a skating move on Saturday, May 8, 2021, during a weekly lesson at the Lincoln Sports Foundation. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast first baseman Tristan Brandt (left) leaps for an errant throw as Bellevue East batter Brett Barton (8) reaches base safely on Friday, May 7, 2021, during the A-3 district baseball game at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) is held by Elkhorn South's Lillian Hulsey as she goes for the ball in the first half on Thursday, May 6, 2021, during the A-3 girls district championship at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln, a two-year-old pure bred German Shepherd, gives a water-soaked high-five to owner Sydney Otto, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, before she throws a rubber toy into the water on Thursday, May 6, 2021, during a wonderfully warm day at Holmes Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South goalkeeper Andrew Streeter (bottom) goes for the ball at the feet of Lincoln Southwest's Carter Novosad (9) and Titans teammate Peyton Hylok (top left) in the first half on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, during the A-1 boys district championship at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Bill Ganzel (left) and his father Dwight Ganzel pose for a photo with a red heart pillow, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Bill and Dwight had open heart surgery 23 years apart, and the father gave the son his red heart pillow after Bill didn't receive it from the hospital. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council incumbent Sandra Washington (right) hugs Kate Heltzel as fellow incumbent Bennie Shobe looks on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Democrats party at Tavern on the Square. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Red Team quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass as Huskers head coach Scott Frost looks on Saturday, May 1, 2021, during the annual Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as the Huskers hosts a team scrimmage during the Red-White Spring game on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha natives Samar Willits (left) and Zeina Renno celebrate as they near the finish line after completing a half marathon during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 2, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Ally Keitges (left) and Caroline Miller celebrate a point against Lincoln Southwest's Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean in the No. 1 Doubles match on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Woods Tennis Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Ruth Sorilla, a canvasser with the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, hands out stickers to encourage voters at the group's party at the polls on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the F Street Community Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Columbus baseball players celebrate the win during the A-3 district final, Monday, May 10, 2021, at Den Hartog Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Columbus baserunner Samuel Kwapnioski (9) gets tagged out by Lincoln East pitcher Ryan Clementi (6) attempting to score from third on a wild pitch in the first inning on Saturday, May 8, 2021, during the A-3 district baseball game at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Quad 4 Roller Sports instructor Bryce Pearson (left) helps student Sean Siedhoff of Lincoln with a skating move on Saturday, May 8, 2021, during a weekly lesson at the Lincoln Sports Foundation. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Lincoln Northeast first baseman Tristan Brandt (left) leaps for an errant throw as Bellevue East batter Brett Barton (8) reaches base safely on Friday, May 7, 2021, during the A-3 district baseball game at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) is held by Elkhorn South's Lillian Hulsey as she goes for the ball in the first half on Thursday, May 6, 2021, during the A-3 girls district championship at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Lincoln, a two-year-old pure bred German Shepherd, gives a water-soaked high-five to owner Sydney Otto, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, before she throws a rubber toy into the water on Thursday, May 6, 2021, during a wonderfully warm day at Holmes Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Lincoln North Star's Bodie Duffy hits the ball, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Holmes Golf Course. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A bicyclist heads down a shaded Rock Island Trail on Thursday, May 6, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South goalkeeper Andrew Streeter (bottom) goes for the ball at the feet of Lincoln Southwest's Carter Novosad (9) and Titans teammate Peyton Hylok (top left) in the first half on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, during the A-1 boys district championship at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Randy Santel finishes his cookies and ice cream for the food challenge, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Warm Cookie. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A sign with tips about encountering coyotes greets park users on a trail east of Lincoln East High School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Woods Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bill Ganzel (left) and his father Dwight Ganzel pose for a photo with a red heart pillow, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Bill and Dwight had open heart surgery 23 years apart, and the father gave the son his red heart pillow after Bill didn't receive it from the hospital. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council incumbent Sandra Washington (right) hugs Kate Heltzel as fellow incumbent Bennie Shobe looks on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Democrats party at Tavern on the Square. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Tucker the dog prowls the voting booths set up for the Lincoln city general election at Frontier Harley-Davidson, where his owner works, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Red Team quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass as Huskers head coach Scott Frost looks on Saturday, May 1, 2021, during the annual Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as the Huskers hosts a team scrimmage during the Red-White Spring game on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha natives Samar Willits (left) and Zeina Renno celebrate as they near the finish line after completing a half marathon during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 2, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
"We call on you to take action on the crisis at the southern border immediately," the letter from 20 Republican governors says. "The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states."