 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCollister joins Republicans calling for GOP that's free of Trump
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

McCollister joins Republicans calling for GOP that's free of Trump

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Legislature 4.22

Senator John McCollister listens to debate on a property tax bill during a legislative session at the Nebraska State Capitol on April 22, 2021. 

 Journal Star file photo

More than 100 members of the Republican party say there needs to be change.The group plans to release a statement Thursday that calls for reforms and threatens to create a new party if changes do not happen.The statement is expected to outline 13 core values the group wants the party to support.Reuters reports some of the people behind this effort include former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, former Transportation Secretary Mary Peters and Evan McMullin a former CIA agent who ran as an Independent in the 2016 presidential election.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha is one of more than 100 leading Republicans, including former governors and members of Congress, who say they'll consider forming a new party if the Republican Party does not break free from former President Donald Trump.

Stand Up Republic announced its goal Thursday.

McCollister is serving his second term in the nonpartisan Legislature and is the son of former Republican Rep. John Y. McCollister, who served in the House from 1971 to 1977.  

Sen. McCollister has been sharply critical of Trump and endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

"Principled Republicans are jumping ship," he said at the time. 

McCollister has often made the case for the party to return to its traditional values and suggested in an interview last October that "it will be interesting to see how the Republican Party reconstitutes itself after Trump gets beaten."

The call for reform was expressed in a letter titled "A call for American renewal" that was released Thursday.

The letter states that Republicans must "either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative." 

Nebraska GOP House members won't say how they voted on Cheney ouster
Legislature's redistricting committee establishes ground rules
Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight

Top Journal Star photos for May

1 of 19

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News