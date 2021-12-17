Mayoral aide Kate Bolz appointed as state's USDA rural development director

Kate Bolz, an aide to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state senator, will be joining the Biden administration as Nebraska’s USDA rural development director.

President Joe Biden named Bolz to the position Friday and she will transition to her new job, which will be based in Lincoln, at the beginning of the year, she said.

Gaylor Baird named Bolz her aide for economic development in December 2020, after the two-term state senator was defeated by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the 1st District House race last year.

Bolz, who grew up on a family farm near Palmyra, will work to improve the quality of life in small Nebraska towns, working on affordable housing, energy programs and supporting businesses and community facilities through grant and loan programs.

“I’ve genuinely enjoyed working with Leirion Gaylor Baird and serving the Lincoln administration,” she said.

As aide for economic development, Bolz helped with economic recovery efforts and was a key point person in deciding how to allocate $46 million in American Recovery Act funds given to the city and $62 million that went to the county.