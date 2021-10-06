Mass migration into US is spreading 'health hazards across our country,' Ricketts says at border

Gov. Pete Ricketts was among 10 Republican governors who joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott near the border with Mexico on Wednesday to call upon President Joe Biden to take action to secure the border and end what Ricketts described as "this humanitarian and security crisis."

Mass migration into the United States is spreading "health hazards across our country," the governor said during a news conference in Mission, Texas, claiming that thousands of COVID-positive people have entered the country illegally.

The Biden administration needs to "properly resource the border" with U.S. Border Patrol personnel and National Guard troops, Ricketts said.

The president "thinks he can ignore" this crisis, the governor said.

"We are here to shine a light," he said, and force action to "help us stem this mass migration crisis."

The Nebraska National Guard is scheduled to deploy units from Grand Island and Columbus this month to help provide assistance at the border.

The deployment could last up to a year, Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, spokesperson for the Guard, said previously.