Marking inauguration: Party leader feels a sense of hope

Second Congressional District delegate Precious McKesson (right) embraces Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb after voting during the Electoral College in December at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Journal Star reporters offer reflections from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday:
Jane Kleeb watched the inauguration of Joe Biden on TV in Lincoln with what she described as "a true sense of hope that I haven't had since President Trump was in office."
Kleeb said the ceremony was a strong reminder that "differences make America stronger and more beautiful."
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb
Courtesy photo
Even though she is Nebraska's Democratic state chairwoman, Kleeb said she was viewing the proceedings away from her home in Hastings as an American who believes the country needs healing.
"I had a true sense of happiness," she said. "The promise of America has not been erased."
And this moment of healing comes at a time when "we have been isolated, distanced from our sense of community and friendships," Kleeb said, threatened, endangered and burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If she were to choose two words to sum up the event, she said, they would be "so beautiful."
The sun rises behind the Capitol as final preparations get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A National Guardsman walks past the flags the line the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop to talk with the media as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard, flies past the Washington Monument during Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Marine One departs the White House with President Donald Trump aboard ahead of Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
President-elect Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Guest name tags for seating assignments are organized prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Erin Schaff
President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
From left, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump and their children and Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and their children Theodore, Joseph and Arabella wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
From left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his wife Iris Weinshall and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
A volunteer looks at name cards as preparations are made ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)
Caroline Brehman
National Guard members walk in a security zone ahead of President-elect Joe Biden inauguration during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Security is set up along Pennsylvania Avenue before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A worker vacuums inside the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. ( Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Win McNamee
Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)
Tasos Katopodis
Lady Gaga arrives at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Win McNamee
Members of the U.S. Army Band wait before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)
Tasos Katopodis
Dorothy Colegrove of Anchorage, Alaska, tries to see President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Melina Mara
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Melina Mara
A law enforcement personnel monitoring area during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Susan Walsh
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi waits at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. ((Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Lo Scalzo
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
Supreme Court Justices arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Win McNamee
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Win McNamee
President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
U.S. Capitol Police stand by a door at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Melina Mara
Former President Barack Obama greets Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Win McNamee
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, walk out for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, walk out for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
President-elect Joe Biden his greeted by former President Barrack Obama as he arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden walk hand in hand as they arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/Pool Photo via AP)
Win McNamee
Sen. Amy Klobucher, D-Minn., speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
