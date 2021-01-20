Marking inauguration: All quiet at the state Capitol

Journal Star reporters offer reflections from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday:

Intelligence and warnings from law enforcement that state capitals could be targeted by armed insurrectionists in the lead-up to President Joe Biden's inauguration never came to fruition.

In Lincoln, the Legislature went about its business uninterrupted Wednesday, the 10th day of the 90-day session.

Outside the state Capitol, a few people walked peacefully carrying pro-Trump flags.

Security has been heightened at the state Capitol for several days after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop a ceremonial reading of the Electoral College votes.

In the weeks that followed, there were rumblings that the U.S. Capitol and state Capitols would be attacked on Jan. 20.

Over the weekend, the Nebraska State Patrol set up an operations center behind the Governor's Mansion in anticipation of planned protests or marches in all 50 state capitals that never materialized in Lincoln.