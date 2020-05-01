You are the owner of this article.
Majority of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska have come from long-term care patients
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on April 10, on developments in the struggle against the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Forty-eight of the 70 people who have died in Nebraska thus far because of the coronavirus were residents of long-term care facilities.

That statistic, provided by Gov. Pete Ricketts during his daily coronavirus news briefing on Friday, dramatized the danger that the virus presents for older Nebraskans, particularly if they have underlying health conditions.

Ricketts said there have been 242 cases of coronavirus at long-term care facilities in the state.

During the briefing, the governor turned the spotlight on efforts that the University of Nebraska Medical Center is making to help meat processing plants, a breeding ground for outbreaks in communities throughout the state, operate in a manner that is safer for workers.

The medical center has developed a playbook of best practices and Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, has toured plants to offer suggestions.

"It's a difficult environment in which to do social distancing," she said during the governor's news briefing, but plants have taken action to help protect workers with physical barriers and some masking along with changing air flow patterns and screening workers with temperature checks when they report for work.

"They reach out to us and request a visit," Schwedhelm said.

And then, she said, "it's up to them what process works best" at the plant.

Coronavirus infection has swept through meat processing plants in Grand Island, Lexington, Dakota City, Madison, Hastings and Crete.

Infection of nearly 700 workers prompted Tyson Foods to temporarily suspend operations at its beef processing plant in Dakota City while it performs a deep cleaning of the facility.

"This is about cooperation, communication, collaboration," Ricketts said, with ultimate regulatory authority resting with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The governor took note of a gathering of more than 50 demonstrators in front of the Capitol Friday urging him and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to lift restrictions that prevent some small businesses to open or operate unimpeded and restrict other activities during the coronavirus assault.

"Open up the country," one sign proclaimed. 

"No fear," read another.  "1 percent mortality," another stated.

"Kids want to play ball."

"We will take this a step at a time," Ricketts said, loosening restrictions gradually with an eye on controlling the spread of the virus and protecting the ability of the state's health care system to respond with hospital beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators as needed.

As Nebraska enters May, the governor said, some restrictions are ready to be eased but the 10-person rule banning gatherings any larger than that will remain in effect at least through the end of the month.

Ricketts said testing for the virus under the new testnebraska.com program will begin at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha and the State Fairgrounds in Grand Island on Monday. 

So far, 110,000 Nebraskans have enrolled in the testing program online, the governor said.  

