Majority of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska have come from long-term care patients

Forty-eight of the 70 people who have died in Nebraska thus far because of the coronavirus were residents of long-term care facilities.

That statistic, provided by Gov. Pete Ricketts during his daily coronavirus news briefing on Friday, dramatized the danger that the virus presents for older Nebraskans, particularly if they have underlying health conditions.

Ricketts said there have been 242 cases of coronavirus at long-term care facilities in the state.

During the briefing, the governor turned the spotlight on efforts that the University of Nebraska Medical Center is making to help meat processing plants, a breeding ground for outbreaks in communities throughout the state, operate in a manner that is safer for workers.

The medical center has developed a playbook of best practices and Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, has toured plants to offer suggestions.

"It's a difficult environment in which to do social distancing," she said during the governor's news briefing, but plants have taken action to help protect workers with physical barriers and some masking along with changing air flow patterns and screening workers with temperature checks when they report for work.