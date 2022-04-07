 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Major state tax reduction bill approved by Legislature

After months of formulating a tax reduction package and weeks of argument over how it should be shaped, the Legislature on Thursday gave 43-0 final approval to a major tax cut bill that will sharply reduce future anticipated state revenue.

The proposal (LB873) will reduce the state's top income tax rate for individuals and corporations, expand state income tax credits for property taxpayers and accelerate the previously approved phased elimination of state income taxation of Social Security income.

The resulting reduction of anticipated state revenue estimated by the Nebraska Department of Revenue would grow from $213.8 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year to $867.2 million in fiscal 2026-27.

A largely unanticipated surge in state revenue and the resulting growth of the state's cash reserve, dubbed the rainy day fund, helped fuel support for the large tax reduction.

Under terms of the bill, the top individual and corporate income tax rates would be reduced to 5.84% over a five-year period.

The top individual rate currently is 6.84%; the top corporate rate is 7.5%, but already is scheduled to slide to 7% next year.

The bill includes a new refundable income tax credit for property taxpayers applied to a portion of the property taxes they pay to support community colleges.

The scheduled phase-out of state income taxation of Social Security benefits will be implemented over four years.

Thursday's vote marked a major legislative victory for Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, who led the way in shaping and defending the tax package during floor debate, and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a committee member who championed the additional property tax reduction.

