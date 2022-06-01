Mail-in and online voter registration deadline is June 10 for special election

June 10 is the deadline for mail-in and online voter registration for the June 28 special election.

Anyone registering to vote for the first time or voters who have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must have the mail-in registration form postmarked no later than June 10, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively.

The June 28 special election congressional election will decide who will serve the remaining six months of what had been 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term. Two state senators were chosen by their respective political parties: Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood.

They both will also square off in the Nov. 8 general election in a battle for a two-year term after winning the primary vote.

Voter registration is available online at nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/if a voter has a Nebraska driver’s license or state identification card.

Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks and libraries. In addition, voters may download a voter registration form from the election commissioner’s website and mail it to the election office. The website address is: lancaster.ne.gov/election.

Residents may also register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68503 through June 17.

Questions?: Call 402-441-7311.

