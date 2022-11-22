 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macy retained as Nebraska director of environment and energy

Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Tuesday.

"Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.

Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal

"He has decades of experience that will help ensure that our land, water and energy standards remain the best in the country," the governor-elect said.

Macy has served as director of the department since 2019 and previously was director of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality before it was merged with the Nebraska Energy Office.

Before that, Macy held a number of positions in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director
Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads
Goins will remain Nebraska economic development director
Jim Macy

Jim Macy

 Courtesy photo
