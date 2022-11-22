Macy retained as Nebraska director of environment and energy

Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Tuesday.
"Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.
"He has decades of experience that will help ensure that our land, water and energy standards remain the best in the country," the governor-elect said.
Macy has served as director of the department since 2019 and previously was director of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality before it was merged with the Nebraska Energy Office.
Before that, Macy held a number of positions in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Photos: Leaders of Nebraska's state offices and agencies
Secretary of state
Bob Evnen
Party: Republican Took office: 2019
Salary: $85,000
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Treasurer
John Murante
Party: Republican Took office: 2019
Salary: $85,000
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERAL
Attorney general
Doug Peterson
Party: Republican Took office: 2015
Salary: $95,000
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auditor
Charlie Janssen
Party: Republican Took office: 2015
Salary: $85,000
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Administrative services director
Jason Jackson
Took office: 2018
Salary in 2020: $166,381.28
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Agriculture director
Steve Wellman
Took office: 2017
Salary in 2020: $122,158.40
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Banking director
Kelly Lammers
Took office: 2020
Starting salary: $138,000
Jake Daniels
Corrections director
Scott Frakes
Took office: 2015
Salary in 2020: $255,748.48
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crime Commission director
Don Arp Jr.
Took office: 2019
Salary in 2020: $98,119.84
Jake Daniels
Environment and energy director
Jim Macy
Took office: 2015 (as director of the Department of Environmental Quality before it merged with the Department of State Energy Office)
Salary in 2020: $159,334
handout
Fire marshal
Chris Cantrell
Took office: 2018
Salary in 2020: $109,886.40
Heath and Human Services CEO
Dannette Smith
Took office: 2019
Salary in 2020: $227,221.28
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Insurance director
Eric Dunning
Took office: 2021
BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NEBRASKA
Labor commissioner
John Albin
Took office: 2014
Salary in 2020: $140,416.64
Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Adjutant general
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac
Took office: 2013
Salary in 2020: $116,411.36
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Motor vehicles director
Rhonda Lahm
Took office: 2013
Salary in 2020: $120,001.44
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Natural resources director
Tom Riley
Took office: 2020
Salary: $170,000
Tax commissioner
Tony Fulton
Took office: 2016
Salary in 2020: $171,151
State Patrol superintendent
Col. John Bolduc
Took office: 2017
Salary in 2020: $159,334.24
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Transportation director
John Selmer
Took office: 2021
Salary: $160,000
Veterans' affairs director
John Hilgert
Took office: 2001
Salary in 2020: $137,263.36
