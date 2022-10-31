Lunch lady challenges banker to serve as east Lincoln's next state senator

If they weren’t sharing space on the ballot, Robert Clements and Sarah Slattery would have nearly nothing in common.

He’s 71, a former actuary and third-generation bank co-owner who married his Elmwood High School sweetheart nearly 50 years ago.

She’s 40, a single mom with a nose ring and degrees in graphic arts and culinary arts who calls herself the Lunch Lady.

He lives in the rural southwest corner of Cass County. She lives in the county’s opposite corner, on the edge of the Omaha metro area.

He considers himself a conservative Republican, though willing to listen to and consider other viewpoints.

She sees herself as a personally progressive Democrat but capable of representing all of her constituents.

Their stances on most political and policy issues couldn’t be further apart.

And four years ago, none of this would have directly mattered to Lincoln-area voters.

The District 2 legislative seat Slattery and Clements are campaigning for once stopped at the Lancaster-Cass county line. But redistricting pushed District 2’s western boundary across the border and all the way to east Lincoln, including areas east of 84th and the 70th and A to Van Dorn areas.

Home to nearly 12,000 registered voters, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

Republicans have the advantage in the Lancaster County swath of District 2 — 5,312 to 3,375 Democrats. That leaves nearly 2,500 residents registered as nonpartisan, Libertarian or with the pro-marijuana party.

So there are votes in play.

Both candidates are capable of serving Lincoln and Lancaster County, they said.

Slattery has a team knocking on doors in Lincoln on her behalf; she has arthritis in one knee and torn meniscus in the other, so her mobility is limited. But she’s trying to organize events where she can personally reach as many potential voters as she can.

“I think that's the best way to get them to vote for me: They get to meet me and look me in the face, and when I tell them I want to help them, they can see that I mean it.”

Clements has been knocking on doors in Lincoln, and he knows his way around. Elmwood is a small town, so he routinely makes the 20-mile trip west.

“I’m in Lincoln very often, at least weekly, and I feel very comfortable representing that area.”

Slattery, the Lunch Lady

She grew up in Plattsmouth, attended its small Catholic school and graduated from Creighton University with a bachelor’s degree in graphic arts.

And regretted it. “I realized that I don't really like sitting at a computer all that much.”

She enrolled in a master’s of fine arts in photography program in North Carolina, but returned after a semester. Not for her, either.

In 2007, she signed up to serve AmeriCorps for a year, building Habitat for Humanity homes in North Omaha. At the same time, she enrolled in classes at Metro Community College’s culinary school.

“So I said, ‘I’m going to take a couple of classes and if I like it, I’ll take a couple more.’ Then I ended up getting a degree because I never stopped liking it.”

In the meantime, her parents had started a vineyard and tasting room in rural Cass County, and she now caters events there.

Big events, which have taught her to juggle. On a recent Saturday, she attended a morning caucus meeting and that night served 160 meals at a wedding. Pulled pork, smoked turkey, mac and cheese and smashed potatoes.

She specializes in upscale comfort food. “A higher-end twist on things that people normally like to eat.” Wood-fired pizzas and French onion soup. Not just mac and cheese, but bacon-and-bleu cheese mac and cheese.

But that’s not why she’s called the Lunch Lady. A few years ago, she started volunteering at her daughter’s school — the same Catholic school she and her father attended — and was hired part time to help serve and wash dishes.

In 2019, the school’s nutritional director announced she was leaving and Slattery got the job.

She changed it, she said. Government nutritional standards for schools — calorie counts, sodium limits, vegetable subgroups — can be tough to navigate, so many schools resort to buying prepared meals, like chicken patties.

“But a lot of those premade foods are not super delicious or appealing. I came in and used my culinary knowledge and experience.”

With a lot of seasoning and a fresh salsa selection, for example, she elevated bland USDA commodity food — brown rice, black beans and diced chicken — into a school favorite, Chipotle-like burrito bowls.

She introduced a daily fruit and vegetable bar. She made her own broccoli-cheese soup, cheese-stuffed pretzels, chili and cinnamon rolls.

She did that for three strange school years. The first, water restrictions from the spring 2019 flooding. Then the pandemic.

The bright spot during the past two school years? The federal government subsidizing school meals.

“You know your kid has a hot healthy meal waiting for them at school. And I think that was so incredible.”

She left that job before this school year, but she can draw a straight line between her time there and one of her platforms: Now that the federal government stopped paying for school meals, why can’t the state step up?

“When kids are ensured a hot, nutritiously dense meal, then they can stop worrying about how hungry they are in school and focus more on their studies.”

That job, and her other experiences, also helped define her overall candidacy.

She’s running as a working-class parent, and believes her background helps her relate better to Nebraskans than her opponent can, because she’s shared their everyday struggles.

She hears it at her campaign events. “It’s overwhelming. People are excited. Not just about change, but about change that looks like them.”

She believes that connection — her background — is more important to voters than her political affiliation. And if elected, their political affiliation won’t matter to her, either, especially if they need her help.

“In the Nebraska Legislature, there’s not supposed to be an aisle, you’re not supposed to be allegiant to your party. I intend to only answer to my constituents. I’m there to serve the people in my district, and not tell them what’s what.”

Clements, the surprise state senator

Robert Clements was already busy in 2017.

He was the third-generation president of Elmwood’s American Exchange Bank, which also has a branch in Eagle. He managed the bank’s insurance agency. He spent his springs preparing tax returns.

And then the governor came calling. Bill Kintner had recently resigned the District 2 seat after a sex scandal — and just minutes before the Legislature was to begin debate on taking the unprecedented step of tossing him out of office.

Gov. Pete Ricketts needed to replace Kintner. Nearly three dozen people had applied for the job, but not Clements.

He had no experience in office. And at the time, no particular political aspirations.

“I thought about it, but I told my wife I’m too busy; I was not going to put my name in. But then my name was recommended to the governor’s office.”

Ricketts gave him an interview, and then a job offer.

Clements took it.

“First of all, you don’t say no to the governor, easily. And I thought I did have the skills. I’ve always enjoyed learning things. I’ve always been a curious person.”

He liked learning, but not teaching. So when he attended the University of Nebraska, he majored in math and minored in actuarial science.

“The actuarial field works with lots of numbers and math — and it’s not teaching.”

After graduating in 1973, he and Peggy — they’d started dating when she was a high school sophomore, and he was a junior — moved to Kansas City, where he worked for an insurance company for five years.

But Elmwood drew them back. His father was thinking about retiring as bank president and needed a successor; and the young couple decided they’d rather raise their kids — they’d eventually have five — in a small town.

When Ricketts offered Clements the legislative seat, one of his sons, and a nephew, were ready to take over the bank’s daily operations. That made it easier to say yes.

“The business wasn’t going to suffer. A few years earlier, it would have been harder.”

His first session was a learning curve. The rules of the Legislature. The force that was former Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers. Analyzing bills related to subjects and industries he wasn’t familiar with.

He liked it. He finished off the last two years of Kintner’s term, was reelected and is now trying to return for a final four years.

“I’m glad to represent District 2. This election is about the economy and inflation, controlling government spending. We need to cut taxes to help family budgets. The low-income and fixed-income people are hurting more than ever.”

He knows this, he said, because he’s not as out of touch with most voters as his opponent suggests.

Clements watched the insurance industry change over the decades, and not just in its arms race of kitschy TV commercials. So much of it is internet-based now, with agents and clients who never meet.

“It’s become more of an online, do-it-yourself situation, rather than personal visits with an agent. I think it’s better for people to get advice from an agent who can recommend policies that will better fit the customer better.”

And it’s that personal approach — the face-to-face visits — that helps him relate to his constituents. He’s spent decades as their banker, their tax preparer, their insurance agent.

He has a better view than most of what they’re going through.

“I've been a banker for 43 years, I've been working with all the people in the community, from low-income to high-income. And I’ve been a friend to all levels of society and have treated them all fairly.”

District 2 details PRIMARY VOTES Robert Clements: 5,154 Sarah Slattery: 2,221 ENDORSEMENTS Clements: Gov. Pete Ricketts; Lt. Gov. Mike Foley; Sen. Deb Fischer; Rep. Mike Flood; Former Gov. Kay Orr; Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert Slattery: Run For Something; National Association of Social Workers; Nebraska State AFL-CIO; Nebraska State Education Association; IBEW Nebraska Electrical Workers Council; Women Who Run Nebraska; Nebraska Farmers Union; Nebraska Association of Public Employees; Lincoln Journal Star editorial board; NDP Women’s Council CAMPAIGN FINANCE (June 15 through Oct. 4) Clements: $68,707 raised; $48,675 spent. Slattery: $27,971 raised; $22,808 spent. ON THE ISSUES For more detailed answers from the candidates, see the Journal Star’s 2022 Voter’s Guide Support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairs by secret ballot? Clements: No. “Secret votes violate our Constitution and Nebraskans have a constitutional right to know how each senator votes.” Slattery: Yes. “Taking away the secret ballot would be a slap in the face to the nonpartisan nature of the unicameral.” Support legislation limiting prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska? Clements: Yes. “I would support legislation to limit elective abortion earlier than the current 20-week ban.” Would also support exceptions for medical emergencies, and would not oppose exceptions in cases of rape and incest. Slattery: No. “Nebraska already has legislation limiting abortion. I see no need to change what is already in place.” Support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns without permits or safety training? Clements: Mixed. “I would support fewer permit requirements, but I would not oppose a limited safety training provision.” Slattery: No. “People need training and permits to operate motor vehicles. Those same things make sense for folks who would like to carry guns.”