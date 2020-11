Lower Platte South NRD needs to fill board seat after death of director

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill the Subdistrict 3 board seat after the death of director Mike DeKalb of Lincoln.

Applicants must be a resident of Subdistrict 3 and a registered voter.

The 21-member board of directors guides the district's involvement in conservation-related areas including water quality and quantity, soil erosion, wildlife habitat, wetland protection, flood control, recreational lakes and trails and environmental education.

Subdistrict 3 includes northeast Lincoln and extends north and west, including Davey and Ceresco. The new director will fill the vacancy from Jan. 7 through 2022.

DeKalb, 74, was reelected to the board earlier this month, winning by fewer than 100 votes over Kenneth Vogel. DeKalb retired in 2011 after serving more than 35 years as a planner for Lancaster County. He had served seven years on the board.

Applicants must submit a letter and their qualifications to the board by noon Dec. 4. The board plans to fill the vacancy at its Dec. 16 meeting. Selected candidates will be interviewed virtually Dec. 11 by the executive subcommittee, which will then make a recommendation to the full board.