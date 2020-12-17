Lower Platte South NRD Board appoints Lincoln man to fill director's seat

A retired USDA scientist and research leader was appointed Wednesday to serve a two-year term on the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors.

Ken Vogel of Lincoln was among five Subdistrict 3 residents to apply for the seat, following the death of director Mike DeKalb in November.

Subdistrict 3 includes northeast Lincoln and extends north and west, including Davey and Ceresco. Vogel will serve on the 21-member board through 2022, when the seat will be up for election.

Vogel finished second to DeKalb in the November general election by 56 votes, out of more than 12,000 votes cast.

His appointment followed interviews of all five applicants by the Board’s Executive Subcommittee and approval by the Board.

In his 39 years with the USDA, Vogel was stationed at the University of Nebraska as an adjunct professor in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture. He is a UNL emeritus professor.

In his application letter to the board, Vogel emphasized his support for the Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project and the importance of the board being proactive toward the effects of global warming.

