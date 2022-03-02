Lincoln's mask mandate at center of legislative hearing debate

The latest mask mandate put in place after the omicron variant caused COVID cases to spike in Lincoln was allowed to expire a week earlier than anticipated.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reinstated the indoor mask requirement on Jan. 14, and lifted it on Feb. 18 after infections and hospitalizations fell.

A bill (LB859) from Sen. Rob Clements heard by the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday took aim at the local health department's ability to take action in the future without approval from the state.

The measure highlighted the divide between those who felt the mandate was an overreach and those who say it helped save lives during the pandemic.

The Elmwood senator, who now represents a portion of Lancaster County after redistricting, said “there was no strong evidence or data that supports allowing Lincoln or Lancaster County to create their own (directed health measure) apart from the state.”

He also added the DHMs issued in Lincoln in 2020 and 2021 also created inconsistencies in the statewide approach to battling COVID, encroached on individuals’ personal liberty and led to an unequal playing field for businesses.

“It’s become clear to me that during a pandemic of an airborne virus that it would be best dealt with on a statewide level,” he told the Health and Human Services Committee.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, testified in support of LB859, saying the ability of one county to create its own policies separate from the state led to confusion among people traveling between different public health jurisdictions.

“Viruses do not recognize county lines, which is why it is critical we use a statewide approach,” Anthone said, adding the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services would be able to provide more consistency from Omaha to the Panhandle.

Anthone, responding to a question from Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, said he was not aware of any data demonstrating a difference in health outcomes between jurisdictions where masks were required and where they weren’t.

But Abbie Fougeron of Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties, speaking on behalf of physicians, nurse practitioners and other front-line health care workers, contradicted Anthone’s claim, saying there was data to show Lancaster County fared better than other areas of the state.

Data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control show there have been 132 COVID-related deaths per 100,000 people in Lancaster County; 187 deaths per 100,000 people in Douglas County; and 205 deaths per 100,000 people in greater Nebraska, Fougeron told the committee.

She also said the DHMs enacted by the local health department were made in consultation with medical professionals, and said requiring the county to get approval from the state would require it to navigate “a bureaucratic and politicized process.”

Supporters of Clements’ bill disputed there was any evidence to show masks work, and said the steps taken by the health department instead led to greater physical, mental and emotional health issues for some.

Mary Hilton of Lincoln said LB859 would “put (Lancaster County) under the protection of the Department of Health and Human Services.”

“We residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County need to be rescued and treated like the rest of the citizens of Nebraska,” she said.

Others took aim at what they called an overreach of government that came without any evidence that the masks worked.

Jack Riggins, an afternoon radio host on KLIN-AM, said the bill would correct a "governance issue" that would have never been highlighted without COVID and compared mask mandates to Nazi Germany and forced genital mutilation.

The difference between Lancaster County and the state's other public health jurisdictions is a wrinkle in state law few people were aware of before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in 2020 and the issue of mandating masks became politicized.

City officials have argued that Lincoln's health department, which has existed since 1889, predates the state law recognizing health departments, granting it more authority to act when public health is at risk.

And since 1997, a provision has existed in state law allowing cities to form joint health departments with counties of more than 200,000 people — a category tailored to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts has opposed mask mandates and encouraged legal action against one imposed in Omaha during the omicron surge.

In other jurisdictions, City Councils or other elected boards approved mandates.

Director Pat Lopez said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued directed health measures independent from the state for other issues that have arisen locally: a hepatitis outbreak at a local restaurant, a H1N1 vaccination clinic, and the Monkeypox, to name a few.

"You probably did not hear about most of these diseases because they were able to be taken care of with rapid action at the local level," Lopez said.

Compared with 700 other counties with similar demographics, Lancaster County -- which has recorded 424 deaths due to COVID -- was in the lowest 10% for death rates, she added.

County Commissioner Rick Vest said the ability to tailor a local response should be replicated elsewhere.

“LB859 mistakenly treats the (health department) as an exception that needs to be corrected rather than a model to be emulated,” Vest said. “This Legislature relied on guidance from the local health department to ensure the work of the people could be accomplished during the pandemic.”

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg questioned the two decision-makers -- Anthone and Lopez -- about the decision-making process for issuing directed health measures on a statewide or a local basis.

To Anthone, Williams said there was a belief that the decision to issue a health measure at the state level was political in nature, and asked the chief medical officer how those decisions were made.

"It's definitely based on medical evidence -- not political -- but what we think is best for the community," Anthone said.

"The people who are making the decision are all medical in nature then?" Williams asked.

"They are not," Anthone replied.

"So there are elected officials, I'll say who are political in nature, that are involved in making that decision?" Williams asked again.

"Yes, there are," Anthone said.

Williams put a similar line of questioning to Lopez, asking if she took direction on decisions from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

“The mayor does not provide any input or sway into what the decision is,” Lopez said.

“Has the mayor ever directed you to do anything?” Williams asked.

“Absolutely not,” Lopez responded.

The committee did not take any action on LB859 on Wednesday, the 35th day of the 60-day legislative session. Most committees will conclude hearings this week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

