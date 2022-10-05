Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announces campaign to hire bus operators

StarTran announced a bus operator hiring event Oct. 12 that will allow potential candidates to meet team members, tour a StarTran bus, fill out an application and interview — all in one place.

The event, part of the “Next Stop, Get Hired” hiring campaign, is from 3-7 p.m. in the Bill Luxford Studio on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S.10th St.

“This hiring event is the first of its kind in Lincoln city government. StarTran is offering applicants a chance to get to know the team, get to know the job, and to get hired quickly,” LTU Director Liz Elliott said.

The city hosted a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the new campaign and its recruitment efforts.

StarTran provides up to 10,000 rides to passengers per day and has more than 800 bus stops. Hourly pay ranges from $19.45 to $25.94 per hour with overtime opportunities available.

Due to low staffing, the transit system temporarily modified its evening service for most routes in mid-August. StarTran’s fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service currently ends at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than the transit system’s regular schedule. The modified service impacts about 2% of StarTran’s bus and paratransit rides.

To check out the benefits of working at StarTran, visit NextStopLNK.com.