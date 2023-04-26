A bill allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed firearms without a permit was signed into law on Tuesday, but a Lincoln senator says questions remain about what regulations — if any — local governments can enact to prohibit firearms on or in public property.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill (LB77) into law at a ceremony attended by nearly two dozen senators Tuesday afternoon. The Gordon senator’s priority legislation will go into effect 90 days after the legislative session concludes.

The measure, which backers refer to as “constitutional carry,” allows any Nebraskan 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without first obtaining a permit or taking a gun safety class and also eliminates local ordinances related to firearms.

The preemption of local gun ordinances drew opposition from city and police leaders in Lincoln and Omaha, who said removing local control over regulating firearms could jeopardize public safety and put law enforcement officers in danger.

But LB77 also allows any “person, persons, entity, or entities in control of the place or premises” to exercise control over whether or not they prohibit individuals from carrying firearms.

That could allow Lincoln and Omaha city leaders to potentially consider new ordinances that continue to ban weapons — concealed or otherwise — at places like the City-County Building, Pinnacle Bank Arena or on StarTran buses.

Lincoln Sen. Jane Raybould, who led opposition to LB77 on the floor, said she was unable to get a definitive answer from the state's top law enforcement officer on that question before the bill passed on final reading, however.

About two weeks after the bill passed the second of three rounds of voting, Raybould hand-delivered a letter on April 12 to Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers' office seeking his opinion on what abilities political subdivisions would have to regulate firearms on properties they control.

On the same day, Raybould also sent a letter to Speaker John Arch: “I respectfully ask that the scheduling of LB77 on final reading be delayed until the opinion is received so that the body can take the information under consideration prior to voting on the bill.”

Arch scheduled the third and final round of debate on April 19. Brewer, who has introduced similar legislation in each of his seven years in the Legislature, found 33 votes to break a filibuster, and the bill was sent to Pillen’s desk.

Two days later, on April 21, Hilgers responded to Raybould that there was not enough time to give an opinion on the questions raised by the District 28 senator and — under the guidelines of a 1985 attorney general opinion — only pending legislation could be considered.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to complete the work necessary to prepare a formal opinion prior to the bill’s passage,” Hilgers wrote. “As the bill is no longer pending or proposed legislation, under this prior guidance we regrettably are foreclosed from issuing an opinion to you on this particular bill.”

Raybould said she believes that there is still time for the attorney general to answer her questions before LB77 takes effect, which will give cities and other political subdivisions guidance for how to move forward.

She said state statute also directs the attorney general “to give, when required, without fee, his or her opinion in writing upon all questions of law submitted to him or her” by several executive branch officials and the Legislature.

Raybould’s request was denied again on Tuesday in a meeting with Hilgers, she said. As were her requests for the result of a previous attorney general’s opinion requested by former state Sen. Suzanne Geist asking similar questions.

Geist resigned from her District 25 seat on April 5 to focus on her campaign to become Lincoln’s mayor. Her request for an attorney general’s opinion was likewise not completed before she left the Legislature.

After not voting for a similar bill introduced by Brewer last year, citing the concerns of law enforcement, Geist voted to shut off debate and to advance the bill from first-round consideration this year before withholding her vote on second round.

Even without an attorney general’s opinion on the matter, Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said he believes the city could continue to bar weapons from any “place or premise” under its authority, including buildings, parks and vehicles.

With LB77 set to wipe out existing ordinances, it would be up to the City Council to pass new measures doing so, he added.

“Any new ordinance that would be passed locally would certainly have to comply with LB77,” Christie said. “We’ll have to think carefully about how to do that.”

