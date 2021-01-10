Lincoln senator confronts pandemic challenge as new speaker of the Legislature

The new speaker of the Legislature is a multi-tasker from Lincoln who will be attempting to usher Nebraska's unique legislative body safely through a lengthy pandemic-challenged session that's scheduled to meet into early June.

Sen. Mike Hilgers is a family man with four children ranging in age from 2 to 9, an attorney who has built a national law firm composed of 40 lawyers who are spread coast-to-coast and a state legislator who was first elected in 2016 and now leads the nation's only nonpartisan, one-house Legislature.

And there's a "little Mike" at home; he's the 2-year-old.

While approval of a new two-year state budget and the task of congressional and legislative redistricting are the must-do items on the agenda this year, hundreds of legislative proposals are on their way.

"Legislative priorities will come into focus after bill introduction," Hilgers said last week during an interview in his second-floor Capitol office near the legislative chamber, and "I am going to wait until the body speaks first."

"I'll be looking for creative and practical ways to make Nebraskans' lives better and change our competitive trajectory," he said.

Part of his job will be to just "get out of the way and help do the work," Hilgers said.