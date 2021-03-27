Lincoln senator behind medical marijuana bill prompted by science, empathy

"I don't want this to be a personal issue against the governor," Wishart said during an interview in her office at the Capitol. "There are many things where I agree with him.

"We are all allowed to have differing opinions, but we all work off the same set of facts," she said.

"And even if you are against this issue, it's coming."

It seems clear that "the tide is moving in and we can't stick our heads in the sand and not prepare ourselves," she said.

Wishart, who is married to a former Lincoln Police officer, said she wants Nebraska to have "a safe, regulated system that incentivizes people to work with their health care provider to determine when cannabis may be the right decision" for medical purposes.

When she traveled the state seeking signatures for the 2020 petition drive to place that issue on the ballot, Wishart said, "I never heard a negative word."

Rather, she said, "I was hard-pressed not to find some person who hadn't benefited from it. So many stories."

Wishart was reelected in 2020 to serve another four years representing western Lincoln's District 27, winning every precinct, and she has resumed her work as an experienced member of the Appropriations Committee.