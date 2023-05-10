When Sen. George Dungan came to the Legislature in January, he jumped right in, making his voice heard during floor debate from the beginning.

While most other freshman senators tended to be silent or seldom heard in the early weeks of this legislative session, the District 26 senator from northeast Lincoln was fully engaged.

Another of Lincoln's four freshman senators, Sen. Jane Raybould, subsequently became an active participant in floor debate.

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln is also a newcomer this year, but she previously served in the Legislature for eight years and immediately jumped into floor debate on the opening day.

In a uniquely small, one-house Legislature with only 49 members, "Everyone has a say, every senator has a very loud voice," Dungan says, "and I realize my voice matters."

But there may be an extra challenge this year in a nonpartisan Legislature that has divided into sharply partisan camps over hot-button issues like abortion and gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latter of which (LB574) triggered a session-long filibuster that has disrupted legislative relationships.

"It's been a very tense time," Dungan said. "It has heightened tension and created a lot of division.

"I've tried to maintain relationships along with challenges over legislation that I may disagree with. Relationships matter."

Dungan remains cautiously hopeful that his bill (LB14) to expand eligibility for former state wards to qualify for state assistance in transitioning to adulthood and independence might be acted upon during this disrupted legislative session before it adjourns next month.

The bill has cleared the Judiciary Committee and been advanced to the floor.

Dungan is an attorney and former deputy public defender who is familiar with the challenges that those young Nebraskans face.

On a broader scale, the 34-year-old senator would like to see the Legislature tackle criminal justice reform as it prepares to give the green light to construction of a new $350 million state prison.

As a public defender for almost a decade, Dungan said, he recognizes "the need to address the issues of mental health and substance abuse" as part of the overall equation.

Sitting on a bench outside the legislative chamber, Dungan acknowledged that he was "disappointed and frustrated" by the pending revival of the abortion issue after a bill to ban abortion at about the sixth week of pregnancy fell one vote short of breaking through a filibuster, removing the issue from the legislative agenda.

"That feels like a major reversal of where we were going," he said, and a "win at all costs" tactic that has soured legislative relationships.

Dungan, a Democrat, said he will remain determined to continue to reach across the political aisle in an effort to restore collegial conversation and debate.

Republican Gov. Jim Plllen has set an example in "his willingness to engage" with senators despite partisan political affiliation, Dungan said.

"We've spent more time together than I could have expected."

"Our job is to do as much good as possible for as many people as possible," Dungan said.

That's a political philosophy that attracts him to the legacy of Sen. Robert Kennedy, he said.

Kennedy was assassinated in Los Angeles in 1968, two decades before Dungan was born in Lincoln.

"He was consistently committed to helping the poor," Dungan said. "I have always appreciated his passion and compassion."

