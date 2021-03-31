 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Race Course moves up live race meet this year to accommodate WarHorse construction
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Lincoln Race Course moves up live race meet this year to accommodate WarHorse construction

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Race Course 11.2

Hold Fast Kat (left), ridden by Tara Hynes, battles for position against Final Affair and Jake Olesiak on Nov. 2 at Lincoln Race Course.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Race Course has moved up its planned day of live racing in 2021 as it prepares for construction of the WarHorse hotel and casino complex. 

Nebraska State Racing commissioners on Wednesday approved the track's request to change the race date to May 19. 

Previously, the track planned to run horses in July. 

Vote to allow casinos could prompt new requests for Nebraska horse tracks

Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association told commissioners the move allows the track to finish racing for the year so it can move a stationary crane necessary for construction onto the track infield June 1.

The May 19 race will have a 4 p.m. post time, and the horses will run 1 furlong and not the full seven-eighths-mile track because the track does not have judges' towers in place, track officials told the commission.

Lincoln Race Course is required to run at least one live race this year in order to allow betting on races simulcast from other tracks next year.

Las Vegas consultant says Nebraska gaming revenue overestimated
Planners give thumbs up to Lincoln casino plans

TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR MARCH

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 31

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News