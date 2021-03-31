Lincoln Race Course moves up live race meet this year to accommodate WarHorse construction

Lincoln Race Course has moved up its planned day of live racing in 2021 as it prepares for construction of the WarHorse hotel and casino complex.

Nebraska State Racing commissioners on Wednesday approved the track's request to change the race date to May 19.

Previously, the track planned to run horses in July.

Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association told commissioners the move allows the track to finish racing for the year so it can move a stationary crane necessary for construction onto the track infield June 1.

The May 19 race will have a 4 p.m. post time, and the horses will run 1 furlong and not the full seven-eighths-mile track because the track does not have judges' towers in place, track officials told the commission.

Lincoln Race Course is required to run at least one live race this year in order to allow betting on races simulcast from other tracks next year.

