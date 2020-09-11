Lincoln prison under quarantine after 30 positive tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Correctional Services lifted a prison wide quarantine of one Lincoln prison Friday and quarantined another.

Officials said the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center is under quarantine because of an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among inmates. More than 200 inmates agreed to be tested there Thursday, and 30 were positive in multiple housing units.

“As we did at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, we will keep individuals who are positive housed together so transmission of the illness is reduced internally,” said Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The prison will not accept any new prisoners or safekeepers from the county jails while the quarantine remains in place, she said.

The Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln is the intake center for adult men who come into the prison system. It also transfers a number of inmates to other locations within the system as well as externally to court.

“Reducing points of entry and exit should help keep the number of positive cases contained within DEC and reduce spreading it elsewhere,” she said.