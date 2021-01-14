Lincoln judge upholds law requiring appointment of election commissioners

"This history is relevant not because it is how things have always been done, or even because it has worked well. Rather, this history is important under the well-established rule that legislative interpretation of a statutory or constitutional provision, long acquiesced in, is relevant to construing the meaning of doubtful constitutional provisions," the judge wrote.

Asked about the court ruling, state-Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, who sought the initial Attorney General opinion, said he still agrees with the analysis by the Attorney General that our constitution requires these officials to be elected.

"I am interested to see what the next steps in this case will be, if any," he said in an email.

Hansen has introduced LB43, which would require election commissioners to be elected, intended as an option to solve this in the Legislature. But he said he doesn't plan on asking the committee to take any action on it until after the court process is finished.

Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, said: “Now that the district court has ruled, we will be asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to decide the constitutionality of the statute."