Lincoln judge hears arguments over whether election commissioners should be elected

In court Wednesday, David Lopez, the attorney for the election commissioners, told District Judge Lori Maret that the largest counties have had some iteration of a governor-appointed election commissioner system since 1913. And the Legislature has committed to it, expanded it beyond the three counties and enhanced it.

"After more than a century of it working and preventing the kind of political interference we saw in elections before its adoption in large counties, the AG all of a sudden ... seeks to invalidate the statutes," he said.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Ryan Post said there's actually a lot the parties agree on. They agree the Nebraska Constitution requires county officers to be elected. And that election commissioners are officers.

"The only question for the court is whether the election commissioners and their deputies are county officers or something else," he said.

Post argued the evidence showed they are county officers and therefore should be elected.

Lopez countered that there wasn't a "single statutory indication, vague, oblique, explicit or otherwise" that the Legislature intended for election commissioners to be county officers.