Lincoln judge hears arguments over whether election commissioners should be elected

Election Commissioners in Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties went to court Wednesday for arguments in a legal squabble over whether they and their chief deputies should be elected rather than appointed.
They currently are appointed by the governor in the three largest counties, and county boards appoint them in four others.
But Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he wouldn't make the appointments in the future based on his reliance on a written opinion by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office last year, which called them "constitutionally suspect."
"It is our view that the statutes providing for the appointment of election commissioners and chief deputy election commissioners would, if challenged, be held unconstitutional by the Nebraska Supreme Court," the attorney general's opinion said.
The opinion had come in response to two questions posed by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln. One, whether election commissioners are county officers under the Nebraska Constitution. Two, if they are, whether the appointment of election commissioners and their deputies violates the state constitution.
Following the opinion, the Attorney General's Office took the issue to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
But when the parties couldn't agree to stipulated facts, the case got booted and was raised in Lancaster County District Court.
In court Wednesday, David Lopez, the attorney for the election commissioners, told District Judge Lori Maret that the largest counties have had some iteration of a governor-appointed election commissioner system since 1913. And the Legislature has committed to it, expanded it beyond the three counties and enhanced it.
"After more than a century of it working and preventing the kind of political interference we saw in elections before its adoption in large counties, the AG all of a sudden ... seeks to invalidate the statutes," he said.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Ryan Post said there's actually a lot the parties agree on. They agree the Nebraska Constitution requires county officers to be elected. And that election commissioners are officers.
"The only question for the court is whether the election commissioners and their deputies are county officers or something else," he said.
Post argued the evidence showed they are county officers and therefore should be elected.
Lopez countered that there wasn't a "single statutory indication, vague, oblique, explicit or otherwise" that the Legislature intended for election commissioners to be county officers.
And, he said, if the judge finds the statute unconstitutional and that their appointment violates the Nebraska Constitution, as the state has asked, "you could sweep up a number of other (appointed) offices in a very disruptive way."
"There would be no structural guarantee of bipartisan control of the election commissioner offices in our state's largest three counties, which we currently have," Lopez said. "There would be no guarantee of uniformity ... as we have now."
Some may choose to appoint a chief deputy of the opposite party, as they do now, and others may not, he said.
Post responded saying the Legislature no doubt intended for the election commissioners to be appointed in the state's largest counties.
"But none of that has anything to do with the underlying constitutional question," he said.
Maret took the matter under advisement.
