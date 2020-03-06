Lincoln hosts Moldovan Parliament delegation

The Lincoln Council for International Visitors (LCIV) was chosen by the U.S. Congress Open World Leadership Center to host a delegation of Moldovan Parliament staff members from Feb. 29 through March 7. The delegation consisted of five professionals and was accompanied by a bicultural facilitator and an interpreter.
Prior to their arrival in Lincoln, the Moldovan visitors completed an orientation in Washington D.C. They engaged in policy meetings with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, U.S. Representative for Nebraska's 1st congressional district, and other members of Congress.
In Lincoln, delegates had breakfast with state senators, attended a legislative session, met with Secretary of State Bob Evnen and with legislative staff members to share best practices for a Legislature or Parliament.
Delegates met staff members of Sen. Deb Fisher, Rep. Fortenberry and state and local leaders in the Lincoln Area. They also met faculty members and students at Southeast Community College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, interacted with leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties, and met with staff members at Nebraska Appleseed and at the Lincoln Journal Star.
The delegation stayed with local residents serving as citizen diplomats for the LCIV and/or Friendship Force.
More than 29,000 current and future leaders from post-Soviet era countries have participated in the Open World program, which offers a U.S. exchange program to promote mutually beneficial options for depolarized engagement between future national leaders.
The LCIV is a local nonprofit that is one of the longest-standing and best-rated member councils affiliated with the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). With a mission to promote citizen diplomacy for global peace and understanding, the organization strives to connect with people from around the world and introduce them to Citizen Diplomats in the community through professional meetings, school visits, cultural opportunities, and dinners in local members’ homes.