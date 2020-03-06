Lincoln hosts Moldovan Parliament delegation

The Lincoln Council for International Visitors (LCIV) was chosen by the U.S. Congress Open World Leadership Center to host a delegation of Moldovan Parliament staff members from Feb. 29 through March 7. The delegation consisted of five professionals and was accompanied by a bicultural facilitator and an interpreter.

Prior to their arrival in Lincoln, the Moldovan visitors completed an orientation in Washington D.C. They engaged in policy meetings with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, U.S. Representative for Nebraska's 1st congressional district, and other members of Congress.

In Lincoln, delegates had breakfast with state senators, attended a legislative session, met with Secretary of State Bob Evnen and with legislative staff members to share best practices for a Legislature or Parliament.

Delegates met staff members of Sen. Deb Fisher, Rep. Fortenberry and state and local leaders in the Lincoln Area. They also met faculty members and students at Southeast Community College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, interacted with leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties, and met with staff members at Nebraska Appleseed and at the Lincoln Journal Star.

The delegation stayed with local residents serving as citizen diplomats for the LCIV and/or Friendship Force.