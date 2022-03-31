Lincoln funding added to aid bill for North Omaha, South Omaha

The Legislature on Thursday broadened the North and South Omaha Recovery Act to distribute designated federal pandemic recovery funds statewide, with some of the funding earmarked for affordable housing and tourism development in Lincoln.

The amendments to LB1014 proposed by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, sponsor of the bill, included $5 million directed to assist the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.

The amended bill would designate $30 million for development of affordable housing in Lincoln and $1 million in tourism development grants.

A number of rural senators, spearheaded by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, served notice that while they support the bill they will be insisting on substantial designated funding for development of broadband expansion in rural Nebraska.

The bill was moved ahead from first-stage floor consideration on a voice vote.

Wayne said the amendments he proposed would make sure the funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act would benefit the entire state, while directing $135 million in fiscal 2022-23 to meet affordable housing needs in high-poverty census tracts in Omaha and developing a business park near Eppley Airfield that would provide employment opportunities.

Another $135 million would be placed in a contingency fund.

Funding would "provide hope and opportunity to compete with the resources needed to be successful," Wayne said.

While the original proposal was directed at addressing poverty, housing and employment challenges in North Omaha, the bill was broadened to include South Omaha before its introduction.

The needs are estimated at $2 billion, Wayne said, and the original request was for $450 million in ARPA funding.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said Wayne had talked about his determination to address his community's needs when they were climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa last November with a number of other Nebraska state senators.

"This is not only economic development," Wishart said. "This is criminal justice reform," in the sense that it is addressing some of the needs, challenges and barriers that the Black population in North Omaha faces.

And, in its amended form, Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said, "it benefits the entire state."

Vargas represents the largely Latino population of South Omaha.

"We need to make sure people have opportunities," Sen. Terrell McKinney said. McKinney also represents North Omaha constituents.

Now that it has been amended, McKinney said, the bill will have "a positive impact on the whole state."

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln praised the plan as "thoughtful, strategic, creative" and representative of "long-term thinking."

The Lancaster Event Center hosted the National High School Finals Rodeo last year and continues to seek funding for the final phase of long-term improvements, including a coliseum and additional pavilion.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

