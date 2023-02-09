A legislative proposal to authorize the use of "turnback" state sales tax revenue directly associated with development of a convention center in Lincoln to help fund the project ran into a flurry of questions Thursday from members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, sponsor of the bill, said the proposed downtown convention center would be "a catalyst for significant economic growth" in Lincoln that would also benefit the state.

The proposal (LB732) would extend provisions originally included in the state's convention center facility financing assistance act until 2030, allowing 70% of the state sales tax revenue collected by retailers and operators doing business at such facilities, along with associated hotels, to be directed to the convention center.

Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said the proposed convention center would be "an economic development catalyst" that would benefit Lincoln and the state.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion wondered if the facility might be built "with or without a turnback" and Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil questioned whether it might be in competition with facilities already built in Kearney and Omaha.

Lynn Rex, speaking for the League of Nebraska Municipalities, said the proposal is "important for municipalities across the state, not just Lincoln."

Sales tax turnback provisions "assist all municipalities in the state," she said.

Bostar said the bill proposes "a win-win" by creating more development while powering an "economic engine" that will produce new revenue for the state.

Dan Marvin, director of Urban Development for the city of Lincoln, said the turnback tax provision was "a critical part" of the proposal that led to construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena, sparking development in the Haymarket that produced new economic activity.

Development of a convention center would result in construction of a new hotel along with other business development, generating new economic activity and sales tax revenue, he said.

Members of the committee appeared to be concerned by a fiscal note from the Department of Revenue that stated "there is potential for a significant reduction in state sales tax revenue" with passage of the bill.

A separate bill (LB709) that has been introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln would allocate $60 million in state funds to help build the convention center. Cost of the project has been estimated at between $111 million and $120 million.

