Denny Vaggalis of Lincoln, who has been a legislative aide and a policy adviser to former Gov. Pete Ricketts, announced Friday that he will be a 2024 candidate for the District 25 legislative seat that will be vacated by term-limited Sen. Suzanne Geist, who is unable to seek reelection upon completing her second term.

Geist is challenging Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in this year's race for Lincoln mayor and would resign from the Legislature prior to completion of her current term if elected.

Vaggalis, 33, describes himself as "a conservative Republican attorney."

In addition to his role as policy adviser to Ricketts on criminal justice, public safety, economic development and agriculture, Vaggalis was legal counsel for former Speakers of the Legislature Jim Scheer and Mike Hilgers.

Vaggalis, an estate planning attorney, currently is legislative aide for Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln.

"The big issues we have to get right to grow our state are taxes, jobs, education and public safety," he said.

As a state senator, Vaggalis said, "I want to use (my) experience to fight for conservative solutions that empower parents, taxpayers and entrepreneurs."

"Nebraska's tax burden needs to be just enough to fund essential services, including public safety, health and welfare for the most vulnerable and infrastructure funding, including roads and water," he said.

"I support a parent's right to determine the best education environment for their child, whether public, private or home school," Vaggalis said.

"Finally, and importantly, I'm pro-life and believe every child deserves a loving home," he said.

District 25 includes portions of southeast Lincoln and Bennet.

