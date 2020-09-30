 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln-area judges up for retention in 2020 election
View Comments

Lincoln-area judges up for retention in 2020 election

From the The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide series
{{featured_button_text}}

Judges in Nebraska are appointed by the governor and then retained by popular vote. It is extremely rare for a sitting judge to be voted out of office.

Every other year, the Nebraska State Bar Association issues an evaluation of judges by attorneys in the state. Here are the judges Lancaster County voters will see on their general election ballots, and how they ranked in the 2020 evaluation in terms of whether they should be retained.

Supreme Court

Lindsey Miller-Lerman (District 2), 91.3%

Jeffrey J. Funke (District 5), 87.1%

Court of Appeals

Michael W. Pirtle (District 2), 87.6%

David K. Arterburn (District 4), 88.3%

Judge of the District Court (District 3, Lancaster County)

Darla Ideus, 87.1%

Andrew R. Jacobsen, 92.6%

Kevin R. McManaman, 93.3%

Judge of the County Court (District 3)

Rodney D. Reuter, 91.6%

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court (statewide)

Dirk V. Block, Lincoln, 100%

Thomas E. Stine, Lincoln, 80.5%

Courts logo 2020

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News