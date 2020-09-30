Lincoln-area judges up for retention in 2020 election

Judges in Nebraska are appointed by the governor and then retained by popular vote. It is extremely rare for a sitting judge to be voted out of office.
Every other year, the Nebraska State Bar Association issues an evaluation of judges by attorneys in the state. Here are the judges Lancaster County voters will see on their general election ballots, and how they ranked in the 2020 evaluation in terms of whether they should be retained.
Supreme Court
Lindsey Miller-Lerman (District 2), 91.3%
Jeffrey J. Funke (District 5), 87.1%
Court of Appeals
Michael W. Pirtle (District 2), 87.6%
David K. Arterburn (District 4), 88.3%
Judge of the District Court (District 3, Lancaster County)
Darla Ideus, 87.1%
Andrew R. Jacobsen, 92.6%
Kevin R. McManaman, 93.3%
Judge of the County Court (District 3)
Rodney D. Reuter, 91.6%
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court (statewide)
Dirk V. Block, Lincoln, 100%
Thomas E. Stine, Lincoln, 80.5%
In this Series
The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide
-
Updated
Ballot measure would cap payday loan rates at 36%
-
Updated
Initiative would authorize casino gambling at horse race tracks
-
Updated
U.S. Senate
- 13 updates
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.