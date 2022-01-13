Lincoln Airport receives $1.75 million in federal infrastructure support

Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday that the Lincoln Airport will receive $1.75 million from the previously approved federal infrastructure bill for airport improvements.
"Our state's airports keep Nebraska communities connected and enable people to bring their world-class products to markets," she said.
The federal funding "will allow for much-needed updates that will make travel easier and more reliable," Fischer said.
"Even in the best of times, the ability of the Lincoln Airport to meet all of its long-term infrastructure demands is challenging," David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said in welcoming the federal funding support.
"The destabilization of the aviation industry and its resultant impact on the consistency of revenue streams has amplified this challenge," Haring said.
The federal funding "will allow us to step up our efforts in catching up on a backlog of possible critical projects in the areas of snow removal operations, general aviation growth and flood mitigation," he said.
The Lincoln Airport lost Delta Airlines service to Minneapolis this month, leaving it with service from a single passenger carrier, United Airlines.
The 1st District congressman has written a letter protesting the cancellation of Delta flights from Lincoln to Minneapolis after the airline had received federal COVID-related assistance to help usher it through the pandemic.