If you go

E.N. Thompson Forum: Farah Pandith — 6 p.m. Tuesday "How We Win: Mobilizing Youth in the Fight Against Violent Extremism," free, but must have ticket to attend. Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets available at the box office Tuesday or tickets.liedcenter.org/2103/2105 or 402-472-4747.